Sue Neill-Fraser case: 'Extremely strong' new evidence for appeal bid, family of murderer says

The friends and family of convicted killer Susan Neill-Fraser are hopeful "extremely strong" new evidence they plan to present at a landmark court hearing will lead to her acquittal. Neill-Fraser, 62, has served almost seven years of a 23-year sentence for the murder of her de facto partner Bob Chappell, 65, who went missing from the couple's yacht Four Winds on Australia Day in 2009.

