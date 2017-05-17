St John welcomes Government funding boost
St John welcomes today's news that more than $100 million will be included in this year's budget to provide double crewing of all emergency ambulance responses over the next four years. The package also introduces a new sustainable funding model to increase St John's baseline funding and to meet growing demand for ambulance services while addressing historic shortfalls.
