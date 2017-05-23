Sri Lankan president discusses asylum...

Sri Lankan president discusses asylum seekers in Australia

Sri Lanka's president met with the Australian prime minister on Thursday with fighting people-smuggling high on the agenda. President Maithripala Sirisena is making the first visit by a Sri Lankan head of state to Australia.

