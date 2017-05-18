Slips and flooding as heavy rain hits - cold winds sweeping up from Antarctic
Now, more bad weather is on the way, with MetService warning of significant snow accumulations above 400 metres, along with strong winds, in the lower South Island on Friday and Saturday. "A cold front accompanied by bitter temperatures sweeps up from the Antarctic and after warming ever so slightly over the ocean, arrives in the South Island from tomorrow afternoon and the North Island during Saturday," forecaster Cam Coutts said.
