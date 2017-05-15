Sausage casings flying high from Whakatu
Luke Kavanagh and Ron Robbie established NZCC three years ago and the company currently processes 300km of sheep intestines a day. The casings are exported to sausage manufacturers and specialty butchers overseas because New Zealanders prefer larger sausages, which usually use artificial collagen cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|6 hr
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC