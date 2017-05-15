Sausage casings flying high from Whakatu

Sausage casings flying high from Whakatu

21 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Luke Kavanagh and Ron Robbie established NZCC three years ago and the company currently processes 300km of sheep intestines a day. The casings are exported to sausage manufacturers and specialty butchers overseas because New Zealanders prefer larger sausages, which usually use artificial collagen cases.

Chicago, IL

