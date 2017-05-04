Ruapehu Alpine Lifts launches $100m reinvestment programme
The ribbon has been cut on the first $20m of investment at Whakapapa Ski Area signalling the commencement of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts $100m reinvestment programme. Prime Minister Bill English officially opened the Ruapehu Alpine Lift's new Snow Factory as well as Whakapapa's Rangitira Express Quad chairlift yesterday.
