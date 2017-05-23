Rise of meth and illegal firearms have increased southern armed offenders callouts
A rising tide of methamphetamine use and more illegal firearms in the hands of criminals have resulted in one of the busiest years for armed offenders squads in the far south. Last year, the Southern police district's two AOS squads had 89 callouts, a 20 per cent increase on the year before, which was already higher than average.
