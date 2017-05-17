Property price drop in most capitals

Property price drop in most capitals

Property prices have dipped across most of Australia's capital cities, adding to speculation that the housing price boom is past its peak. Latest auction result figures from property information group CoreLogic show the number of auctions, and the number of successful sales, increased in the week to May 14 over the previous week.

Chicago, IL

