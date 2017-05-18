PNG media council blasts assault on EMTV election news crew
THE Media Council of Papua New Guinea has condemned the "unacceptable harassment and violence" targeting media workers covering the country's 2017 general election campaign. An EMTV camera crew was "harassed and assaulted" last Thursday in the Moresby South electorate in the National Capital District in an incident the Media Council called "unacceptable and unwarranted".
