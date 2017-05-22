Pippa Middleton's wedding: Couple to ...

Pippa Middleton's wedding: Couple to honeymoon on private island in French Polynesia

Once owned by Marlon Brando, it is the ultimate honeymoon hideaway: a tiny speck in the middle of the Pacific. Informed sources have told The Mail on Sunday that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will arrive tomorrow at Tetiaroa, a two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets encircling a crystal-clear lagoon.

Chicago, IL

