Piha fires: Owners of fish and chip s...

Piha fires: Owners of fish and chip shop 'heartbroken' after suspected arson attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Owners Adrian and Vicki Doggett were at Nadi airport this morning about to depart after a "gorgeous week in Fiji" when they received a phone call telling them about the fire. "It's heartbreaking," Adrian Doggett told the Herald as he was driving in to Piha to get his first glimpse of the damaged shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC