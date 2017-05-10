Online bomb threats prompted US Embassy evacuation during FBI director's visit
FBI director James Comey's life was threatened during a recent visit to New Zealand with the man behind it claiming Comey wouldn't leave New Zealand alive. The threats, made by Frank Stewart McLean, 32, during Comey's visit to New Zealand in April, forced the evacuation of the United State Embassy in Wellington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC