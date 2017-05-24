NZ vigilant for Lions tour after Manchester attack - PM
New Zealand will remain vigilant for security threats around the British and Irish Lions tour in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester but there has been no evidence to suggest a heightened risk of attack, Prime Minister Bill English has said. British police said they believed British-born 22-year-old Salman Abedi carried out the bombing that killed 22 people following a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday and have raised their threat level to "critical".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC