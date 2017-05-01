NZ property values plateau
New Zealand property values stalled in the three months through April as tighter credit conditions and restrictions on riskier mortgage lending has seen dwindling sales numbers, says state-owned valuer Quotable Value. The QV house price index showed the nationwide average property value was $631,147 in April, up 11 percent from a year earlier in what's the smallest annual gain since July 2015.
