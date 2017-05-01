NZ property values plateau

14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealand property values stalled in the three months through April as tighter credit conditions and restrictions on riskier mortgage lending has seen dwindling sales numbers, says state-owned valuer Quotable Value. The QV house price index showed the nationwide average property value was $631,147 in April, up 11 percent from a year earlier in what's the smallest annual gain since July 2015.

