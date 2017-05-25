New Zealand test rocket makes it to s...

New Zealand test rocket makes it to space but not to orbit

14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

California-based company Rocket Lab said Thursday it had launched a test rocket into space from its New Zealand launch pad, although the rocket didn't reach orbit as hoped. The company said its Electron rocket lifted off at 4:20 p.m. Thursday and reached space three minutes later.

Chicago, IL

