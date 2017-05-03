New childhood vaccination campaign underway
The move will build on the successful no jab, no pay policy which has seen 200,000 more children vaccinated since January 2016. The campaign will specifically target areas of low vaccination rates by addressing myths and misconceptions, while explaining the benefits of childhood vaccinations for both the individual and the community.
