Naliva's toughest fight
SOROKOBA native Savenaca Naliva will face one of the toughest fights of his career against the experienced Joseph Kwadjo in next month's Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion to be held at Nadi's Prince Charles Park. The fight will also a stepping stone for the son of the late Fijian champion Filimoni Naliva- as he strives to repeat his late dad's feat.
Read more at Fiji Times.
