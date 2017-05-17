Manus Island closing 'within weeks'

Papua New Guinea immigration officials on Monday reportedly told refugees that an area of the Manus camp would close next Sunday, with the rest of the compound to be shut on June 30. Detainees awaiting acceptance for resettlement by the United States have been told that some of them will be held at the East Lorengau camp, near the island's major town. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has said refugees who aren't taken under the US resettlement deal will settle in PNG, while non-refugees will be sent back to their home country.

