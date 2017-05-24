Man sentenced to seven years' jail for killing ex-girlfriend
A man has been sentenced to seven years' jail for fatally punching his former partner when she tried to leave him. Lindsay Masatora struck nurse and mother-of-four Amanda Dawson, 58, twice in the head in a carpark in Traralgon, in the state's south-east, on October 10, 2016.
