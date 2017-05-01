Loopholes for 'rogue' miners to escape clean-up must close: Minister
Changes need to be made so mining companies can't use legal loopholes to avoid environmental rehabilitation obligations, according to new Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston." Rogue players, as they've been called, should not be allowed to shift their costs to the rest of the industry, negatively impacting other companies," he said.
