Kiwis could pay full fees to study in...

Kiwis could pay full fees to study in Australia

22 hrs ago

New Zealand citizens living in Australia will have to pay full university fees under a major policy change being proposed by the Australian Government. However, they could be given access to student loans, which have been off-limits for most expat Kiwis until now.

Chicago, IL

