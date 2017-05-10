KFC fined more than $106,000 after te...

KFC fined more than $106,000 after teen falls into vat of hot oil

The 16-year-old Australian cook was working at a store in Adelaide when he fell into the tank of hot oil. Fast food chain KFC has been fined more than $106,000 two years after a 16-year-old Australian worker tripped and fell into a vat of hot cooking oil, suffering third-degree burns.

