Kay Burnett celebrates 30 years of a ground-breaking heart-lung transplant
Kay Burnett, with daughters Melissa, left, and Cherie, who she would never have seen grow up without a life-saving heart-lung transplant 30 years ago. As the ambulance pulled away from her Marton home, doubt crept into Kay Burnett's mind: "I thought, God, I wonder if I'll see this house again."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|11
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC