Jane Campion, only female Cannes laureate, brings cop drama to Riviera

Jane Campion, the first and so far only woman to win the Palme d'Or, is back at Cannes almost a quarter of a century after winning the festival's top prize for "The Piano," this time with a chilling six-part made-for-TV drama. "Top of the Lake: China Girl" is the second series of the cop story made for the BBC which critics have compared to David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" due to its disturbing off-kilter tone.

Chicago, IL

