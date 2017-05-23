It looks like the housing bust in some Australian mining towns is nearing its end
House prices in many mining centres have had a tough run recently, especially when compared to the enormous gains seen in Australia's southeastern capitals over recent years . They've been smashed, with the median value in some towns halved, and in some isolated cases, the declines have been even larger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC