Indigenous recognition: Sam Backo and...

Indigenous recognition: Sam Backo and the long road to a level playing field

1 hr ago

Sam Backo's clearest memory on the 1967 referendum is being chased down a street in Townsville by dogs after letterboxing how-to-vote cards in support of the 'yes' campaign. He was six years old.

Chicago, IL

