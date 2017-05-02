Hydro electricity versus coal-fired p...

Hydro electricity versus coal-fired power in north Queensland set to be major state election issue

Hydro electricity versus coal-fired power for north Queensland will be a major issue in the next state election, with voters to choose between rival plans that have support from opposite sides of federal politics. The Queensland Government's weekend announcement of a feasibility study for a hydro-electric power station at the Burdekin Falls Dam was strengthened today with a $200 million pledge by federal Labor leader Bill Shorten.

