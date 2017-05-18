Home prices ease across capital cities
Home prices across Australia's capital cities have again edged lower, in a sign the property boom has likely past its peak, but auction clearance rates in Sydney and Melbourne have rebounded. Latest auction result figures from property information group CoreLogic show that the number of auctions rose in the week to May 21, compared to the previous week.
