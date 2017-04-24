Growers get big break
BREAK ARRIVES: Glen Alvie farmer Neville Chapman received 45mm of rainfall on Monday, and then an additional 15mm on Tuesday. Mr Chapman said he was relieved to finally see the autumn break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
