Gadding about on Norfolk Island | Photos

In my role as president of The Garden Clubs of Australia I have been 'gadding about' the country quite a bit of late and was invited over to Norfolk Island to asses it's suitability for hosting a GCA Convention in 2019. My visit was hosted by the local garden club and travel centre, who put together a very full itinerary with numerous meetings, garden visits and sight-seeing tours.

