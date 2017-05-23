FMA licenses 201 firms under new securities law regime
The Financial markets Authority has issued 201 licenses to a variety of financial services firms in the two-and-a-half years of a new securities law regime. Of those licensed firms, 66 were managed investment schemes, 53 discretionary investment management services, 31 were independent individual trustees and 22 were derivatives issuers, the FMA's licensing overview report says.
