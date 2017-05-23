FMA licenses 201 firms under new secu...

FMA licenses 201 firms under new securities law regime

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The Financial markets Authority has issued 201 licenses to a variety of financial services firms in the two-and-a-half years of a new securities law regime. Of those licensed firms, 66 were managed investment schemes, 53 discretionary investment management services, 31 were independent individual trustees and 22 were derivatives issuers, the FMA's licensing overview report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... 20 hr spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr '17 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC