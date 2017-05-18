Fewer than one third of reported rape...

Fewer than one third of reported rapes in the ACT progress to charges, police data shows

Fewer than one third of rapes reported to Canberra police progress to charges, highlighting the challenges of gatekeeping criminal proceedings against sexual offenders. ACT Policing recorded 224 reported rapes in the two years to May 2017, but made just 65 rape charges, documents obtained under freedom of information laws revealed.



