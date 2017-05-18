Fewer than one third of reported rapes in the ACT progress to charges, police data shows
Fewer than one third of rapes reported to Canberra police progress to charges, highlighting the challenges of gatekeeping criminal proceedings against sexual offenders. ACT Policing recorded 224 reported rapes in the two years to May 2017, but made just 65 rape charges, documents obtained under freedom of information laws revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC