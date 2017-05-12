Federal budget 2017: Funding boost to bring digital radio to Canberra
Canberra's community radio stations have welcomed news of a funding boost in this year's federal budget, which would deliver a roll out of digital radio in the area. The federal government announced that $3.9 million would be spent expanding digital radio in Canberra, as well as Darwin, Hobart and the Gold Coast.
