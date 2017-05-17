Fairton plant to close as Silver Fern...

Fairton plant to close as Silver Fern downsizes capacity

Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's biggest meat company, plans to close its plant at Fairton in what is the first move to address its processing over-capacity since China's Shanghai Maling took control at the end of last year. Sheepmeat processing at the plant has slumped in the past decade, reflecting a regional decline in sheep numbers, as land was converted to dairying and grape growing, the company said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

