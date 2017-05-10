Ethical brothel struggles to find staff

The owner of Whangarei's new ethical brothel has hit out at Work and Income New Zealand for blocking her efforts to find would-be sex workers from the ranks of the unemployed. But she said her attempts to fill vacancies amongst her staff were being hindered by a refusal from Winz - as well as TradeMe and local Facebook job boards - to allow her to advertise for staff with them.

