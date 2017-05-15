Editorial: We need plain speech to ta...

Editorial: We need plain speech to tackle the suicide crisis

EDITORIAL: Sometimes it takes a plain-speaking maverick to expose the dull and unimaginative limits of official thinking. This is what happened when mental health campaigner Mike King literally screwed up and threw away a copy of the new draft plan to reduce suicide in New Zealand during a news interview.

