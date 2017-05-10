Double-whammy marks another round of ...

Double-whammy marks another round of bad weather systems

Another round of heavy rain is falling or on the way for much of the North Island and north of the South Island, where massive downpours in March and April have left the ground much wetter than normal. The rain is ahead of a front that was moving slowly over the northwest of the South Island on Thursday morning, and forecast to move slowly eastward over the North Island later in the day and during Friday.

Chicago, IL

