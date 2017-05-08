Doctor tells of escape from stalker who stabbed her and poured petrol over her
Dr Angela Jay, who has spoken on tv about being stabbed and doused in petrol by a man she met on Tinder. Australian doctor Angela Jay was stabbed 11 times and doused in petrol inside her own home by an obsessed stalker she had dated briefly after meeting on Tinder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC