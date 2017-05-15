Diver 'almost drowned' before death

A 22-YEAR-OLD Victorian man who died while diving for pearls off Western Australia's north coast told a colleague he'd become lost underwater earlier that day and almost drowned, an inquest has heard. Jarrod Hampton was a fit, healthy and experienced recreational diver but was only on his second day of drift diving for Paspaley Pearling Company on April 14, 2012 when he got into trouble off Eighty Mile Beach, between Port Hedland and Broome.

