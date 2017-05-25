Destruction continues at star-shaped ...

Destruction continues at star-shaped heritage site that parliament pledged to protect

18 hrs ago

Latest satellite imagery shows how the rapid development at Popua, Tongatapu, is destroying the Sia Complex heritage site. May 2017.

Chicago, IL

