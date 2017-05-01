Cycling feats - beat the shyness out of Mike Hall', memorial service told
Hundreds of lycra-clad cyclists from across the UK have gathered to celebrate the life of an inspirational British endurance rider who died after being hit by a car during a race across Australia. Mike Hall, 35, died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, in March.
