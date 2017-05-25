Cricketer blames dead parrot for drun...

Cricketer blames dead parrot for drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and told a New Zealand court he was hurrying to console his partner over a dead parrot. Bracewell, 27, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work after being convicted on Thursday by a court at Masterton of driving while having a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... Wed spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr '17 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC