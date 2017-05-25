Cricketer blames dead parrot for drunk driving

Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and told a New Zealand court he was hurrying to console his partner over a dead parrot. Bracewell, 27, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work after being convicted on Thursday by a court at Masterton of driving while having a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

