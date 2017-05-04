Competitive rates pleaBusiness seeks tax cut, better value for Budget ...
Corporate Australia wants Canberra to deliver wider tax cuts for business and boost "good" spending in the Federal Budget next week, even as it urges the politicians to agree on a quicker path to a Budget surplus. The Federal Government is expected to earn a small windfall - particularly in corporate tax collections - from higher-than-expected commodity prices.
