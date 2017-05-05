Commonwealth must expedite response to fire-fighting foam chemicals
Class actions over such contamination at Defence bases in Queensland and New South Wales; investigations into other bases nation-wide; former aviation technicians affected; similar problems at Victoria's Fiskville fire-fighter training base and a spill of similar foams at Brisbane Airport. All related to perfluorinated chemicals used in fire-fighting foams for years until health concerns began emerging in the early 2000s and products were being pulled from the market.
