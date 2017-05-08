Cocaine smuggling kingpin jailed
Cocaine smuggler Lee Dixon was sentenced to 14 years, six months in prison at the High Court in Christchurch. Pool photo: NZ Herald/ Fairfax NZ A Kiwi drug smuggler behind one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine importation operations has today been jailed for 14 years and six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC