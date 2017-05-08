Cocaine smuggling kingpin jailed

Cocaine smuggling kingpin jailed

Cocaine smuggler Lee Dixon was sentenced to 14 years, six months in prison at the High Court in Christchurch. Pool photo: NZ Herald/ Fairfax NZ A Kiwi drug smuggler behind one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine importation operations has today been jailed for 14 years and six months.

