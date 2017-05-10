China conducting extensive espionage against Australia - defence official
China is conducting extensive espionage against Australia, Australia's most senior defense department official said on Friday, in a rare public accusation against its largest trading partner. Chinese spying on Australia has been the subject of much speculation by analysts but senior government officials have largely steered clear of making public complaints.
