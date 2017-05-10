Cement bollards in regional centres key to fight against terrorism
Portable cement bollards should be installed at the ends of corsos and shopping malls in every major city and town, according to security experts who warn that Australia is still too vulnerable to a Nice or Westminster-style terror attack. However, local governments, which would be best placed to implement such a measure, have been largely excluded from counter-terrorism planning in Australia, it is claimed.
