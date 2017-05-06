Canberra's Catholic schools prepare t...

Canberra's Catholic schools prepare to respond to cuts

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Canberra's Catholic education body will hold a public meeting on Monday night to respond to the funding cuts proposed by Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government. Under the funding proposal, a patchwork of 27 agreements made throughout Australia will be rolled into a single, needs-based model, meaning all non-government schools will be brought into line with the school resourcing standard within 10 years rather than the projected 150 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway Thu VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC