Canberra's Catholic schools prepare to respond to cuts
Canberra's Catholic education body will hold a public meeting on Monday night to respond to the funding cuts proposed by Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government. Under the funding proposal, a patchwork of 27 agreements made throughout Australia will be rolled into a single, needs-based model, meaning all non-government schools will be brought into line with the school resourcing standard within 10 years rather than the projected 150 years.
