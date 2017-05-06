Canberra's Catholic schools prepare to respond to cuts

Canberra's Catholic education body will hold a public meeting on Monday night to respond to the funding cuts proposed by Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government. Under the funding proposal, a patchwork of 27 agreements made throughout Australia will be rolled into a single, needs-based model, meaning all non-government schools will be brought into line with the school resourcing standard within 10 years rather than the projected 150 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.