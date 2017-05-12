Canberra firm Intelledox signs multi-million dollar US deal
For Canberra technology entrepreneurs Phillip Williamson and Michelle Melbourne, it has been a more than two decade labour of love, propelled by one of the most important products you probably don't realise you use all the time. Co-founders of software technology company Intelledox, the pair have built a roster of clients including federal departments, state and territory governments, ASX top 200 firms and large international companies, selling their unique Infiniti software.
