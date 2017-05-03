BUDGET: English flags $321M social investment package
Prime Minister Bill English earmarked $321 million from this month's budget to go into a social investment programme targeting the most vulnerable sectors of society where he says an early and bigger intervention can save taxpayers money in the long-run. English today announced plans to fund 14 initiatives after the public service pitched evidence-based ideas to the government that met "rigorous investment criteria" delivering long-run benefits to needy people and value for taxpayers.
