BUDGET: English flags $321M social in...

BUDGET: English flags $321M social investment package

17 hrs ago

Prime Minister Bill English earmarked $321 million from this month's budget to go into a social investment programme targeting the most vulnerable sectors of society where he says an early and bigger intervention can save taxpayers money in the long-run. English today announced plans to fund 14 initiatives after the public service pitched evidence-based ideas to the government that met "rigorous investment criteria" delivering long-run benefits to needy people and value for taxpayers.

Chicago, IL

